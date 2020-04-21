WO police deliver food to those in need

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Police Department and Local No. 25 PBA Union partnered to assist local residents in need. More than 3,000 pounds of shelf-stable food, along with fresh fruit and vegetables, were picked up at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Hillside and delivered to the West Orange–Holy Trinity Food Pantry. The West Orange food pantry has been providing food for several hundred residents every week during this crisis, including seniors, the sick, and families and individuals in need.