WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Police Department is grateful to the people and organizations who have donated personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves and more, to the department.

COVID-19, West Orange Police Department

Community donations support West Orange Police Department

added by Editor on April 29, 2020
