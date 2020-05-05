WOPD bids fond farewell to longtime officer

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Officer Chris Jacksic recently retired from the West Orange Police Department after more than 25 years of service. Jacksic served on the West Orange PBA executive board since 1998 and has been Local No. 25 president since 2006.

Jacksic brought the “Take Me Home” program to the WOPD, which is a registration/tracking program that helps law enforcement locate and safely return home seniors, special-needs children and others who are at high risk of wandering off. Jacksic also dedicated his time promoting autism awareness, creating a special WOPD patch featuring multicolored puzzle pieces with proceeds benefiting National Autism Awareness Month.

The West Orange PBA thanks Jacksic for his service to the township of West Orange and to the membership of Local 25.