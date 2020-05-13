B’nai Shalom connects to Jewish community online

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Due to social distancing but the Jewish community’s continued need for connection, B’nai Shalom in West Orange is reaching out with online services, as well as interactive educational/cultural opportunities through its Culture and Learning Center.

“B’nai Shalom is working with Zoom to bring our everyday programs right into people’s homes during our current building closure,” Rabbi Robert Tobin said.

Online offerings include all weekday morning services at 7 a.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m., weekday evening services Monday through Thursday at 8 p.m., Friday evening services at 6 p.m., and Shabbat morning services from 10:45 a.m. to noon. The time of Saturday evening services varies depending on sundown times.

Weekly streaming offerings with Tobin include Torah Tots on Fridays from 11 to 11:30 a.m., Talmud Mondays from noon to 1 p.m., and Online Coffee at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Two online cooking events will be “Cooking with Kids” from 11 to 11:30 a.m. on May 17 and “Cheesecake Bake with Rena” right before Shavuot on May 28 at 4 p.m. Both will be led by Rena Casser, principal of the B’nai Shalom Hebrew School.

Shavuot services will all be streamed via Zoom, including services on May 28 at 8 p.m., May 29 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and May 30 at 10 a.m. including Yizkor. There will be a Tikkun Leyl Shavuot via Zoom on May 28 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

A special streaming event just added to the May schedule will be “Unorthodox: Did Netflix Get It Right?” — a Zoom discussion with author Zalman Newfeld on Monday, May 18, at 7 p.m. To participate, register by May 13 at https://clc.bnaishalom.net/register.php.

To access all of B’nai Shalom’s streamed services and educational/cultural events, contact Gary Rothschild in the synagogue office by either sending him an email at director@bnaishalom.net or calling him at 973-731-0160, ext. 202.