Hazel community shows love at community parade

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — With Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement that public school buildings would remain closed through the rest of the school year, the staff of Hazel Elementary reached out to its students to spread the love at a special community parade in recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week.

“It was a spectacular event,” Hazel Principal Ana Marti said. “We had about 40 cars all decorated with positive messages, balloons and ribbons, and teachers, office personnel, nurse, head custodian, lunch aides and paraprofessionals all participated.”

The West Orange Police and Fire departments provided an escort for the celebratory caravan as it weaved through the Hazel neighborhood in a unique route that took them past the house of every Hazel student. The parade took about two hours to complete, but the smiles of the staff and the families they passed was worth it.

“The faces of the students and parents, the tears that we saw in some faces, the clapping, the beautiful posters thanking the teachers, and the amount of ‘I love yous’ that we heard made it all very very special,” Marti said. “The community came out in great numbers. Everyone came out to cheer. We saw a young couple outside their house with a newborn and a poster that read, ‘Future Hazel Student.’ We also saw many senior citizens on their front porches waving and clapping. This parade made their day, but it made ours as well.”

The parade was made possible by school counselor Leila Tirado-Smith, art teacher Michelle Ledesma, third-grade teacher Stacey Varanelli and office assistant Paula Goncalves-Healy, along with the WOPD and WOFD.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD