Thanking senior citizen complex staff and health care workers in WO

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Residents of Renna House in West Orange wave in appreciation as a drive-by tribute, led by the West Orange Police Department, passes by on May 10. The procession of about 10 private vehicles drove by all West Orange’s long-term care facilities and senior citizen complexes in a show of support for staff and health care workers. Participants included Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown and Human Relations Commissioner Tammy Williams.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange