Kelly student named finalist in Partnership for a Drug-Free NJ folder contest

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Kelly Elementary School fourth-grade student Sofia Ventura has been named a finalist in the 2019–2020 Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey folder contest. Ventura was one of 28 finalists selected from a field of more than 3,600 entries from 140 schools statewide.

The fourth-grade folder theme is “Fun Things to Do Instead of Drugs.” The artwork of two grand prize winners will appear on a folder that will be sent out to interested schools in New Jersey.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey “was created in 1992 as a substance abuse prevention alliance to localize, strengthen and deepen initiatives, drug-free assistance, and parent education conferences throughout the state. All PDFNJ programs are available free of charge to the residents of New Jersey,” according to its website.