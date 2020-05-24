WOPD reminds residents to lock vehicles, remove valuables from view

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Overall crime continues to trend downward during the pandemic but auto burglaries continue to plague West Orange, according to a May 20 press release from the West Orange Police Department. Although the vast majority of vehicles entered are through unlocked doors, the WOPD has recently experienced a few forced entries where tools and change were stolen after being easily observed in plain view.

“This is mostly a crime of opportunity that takes advantage of one feeling complacent in familiar surroundings,” police Chief James Abbott said. “Don’t let basic personal safety measures be overshadowed by heightened concerns over the coronavirus. Stay focused on everyday precautions with common sense and situational awareness.”

It is equally important for homeowners to remind contractors working in their homes to lock their vehicles, which are loaded with tools that are an easy target for a quick strike. Report any suspicious activity to the West Orange police non-emergency line at 973-325 4000 or call 9-1-1 for emergencies.