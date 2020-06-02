Smile on Seniors brings joy through plants for Shavuot

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Just in time for the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, Smile On Seniors, a volunteer-based program run by Chabad of West Orange Co-director Altie Kasowitz, launched P.P.P. — paint pots and plant — to bring joy to local senior citizens.

“COVID-19 has affected everyone; however, our senior community has taken the biggest hits. Because of the illness and death rate among the elderly, our friends are sad, scared and lonely,” Kasowitz said. “We are reaching out to our seniors daily with calls of courage, hope, faith and love. We go and wave outside their windows. But we wanted to do something special for the upcoming holiday of Shavuot, the festival of the giving of the Torah. We hand-painted flower pots and actually planted the flowers or plants into the pots outside of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. This project was a win, win, win and was extremely well received.”

For more information about Smile On Seniors, visit www.smileonseniors.com or call Kasowitz at 973-818-2937.

Photos Courtesy of Mendy Kasowitz