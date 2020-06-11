NJ receives $16.6M from Dept. of Justice to respond to COVID

NEWARK, NJ — U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced June 1 that the state of New Jersey has received $16.6 million in Department of Justice grants to respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The grants, awarded to the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety and more than 40 county and local entities, are available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Donald Trump.

“The coronavirus pandemic has put tremendous stress on all of our normal government functions,” Carpenito said. “The additional funding made available by this program will provide much-needed resources to the men and women in New Jersey who place themselves at risk to protect all of us.”

The New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety was awarded $11.8 million. In all, New Jersey received 42 grants totaling more than $16.6 million.

Essex County will receive $58,008; grants to county municipalities are: $155,376 to East Orange, $183,355 to Irvington, $921,629 to Newark, $106,360 to Orange and $34,452 to West Orange.

The law gives jurisdictions considerable latitude in the use of these funds for dealing with COVID-19. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment and distributing resources to hard-hit areas. Funds may also be used to help correctional facilities cover costs related to COVID-19, including, but not limited to, sanitation, contagion prevention and measures designed to address the related medical needs of inmates, detainees and correctional personnel.

Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for the emergency funding. Local units of government and tribes will receive direct awards separately according to their jurisdictions’ allocations.