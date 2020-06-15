WO pool to open June 2

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Ginny Duenkel Pool in West Orange will open for its 53rd season on Monday, June 2. In order to ensure compliance with Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive orders, the following guidelines will be implemented for the safety of patrons and staff:

Pool capacity will be maxed out at 600 individuals.

Patrons over the age of 2 are encouraged to wear face coverings when not in the pool and when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained.

Social distancing of 6 feet will be encouraged while in the water and on the pool deck.

Tables and chairs will be placed in accordance with social distancing guidelines. While there will still be the same number of tables and chairs, they may be placed in alternative locations.

Sanitizer stations will be available throughout the pool.

Foot coverings are required in all restroom, shower, locker room and indoor areas.

Personal toys will be permitted in the spray pad but for individual use only; they cannot be shared except among immediate family members and caretakers.

The slides, Rec Shelter and Snack Bar will be closed at this time.

Drinking fountains will not be available

Routine sanitization of frequently touched common areas will be conducted.

Operating hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, which represents an overall 4-percent increase from last season. A possible extension of the pool season is under consideration.

The township will continue to monitor information from the state, as these guidelines are subject to change at any time. If a pool member is uncomfortable with these guidelines, a refund of their pool membership can be requested prior to June 22 via email to recreation@westorange.org. Pool memberships can be purchased at www.westorange.org/rec or by calling 973-325-4150.