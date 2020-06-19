West Orange Library now offering curbside pickup

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Public Library began to offer curbside pickup on June 17, per Gov. Phil Murphy’s administrative order concerning the reopening of the state.

At this time, library patrons may request materials from their home library only. BCCLS is currently not fulfilling requests between towns. Materials from other towns can still be returned to West Orange Library.

The following BCCLS policies remain in place: Patrons may take out a maximum of 50 items at one time; and materials will be held for up to three days for pickup.

To request materials, contact the library at 973-736-0196 or ref@westorangelibrary.org; for children’s materials, contact youth@westorangelibrary.org. Library staff will pull materials and call you when the items are ready to be picked up.

Online requests at https://www.libraryinsight.net/roomuserequest.asp?jx=wo must be placed at least one hour prior to the pickup window to allow time for pulling and processing. Pickup windows will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Time-slots are for coordination purposes only; patrons may pick up materials at any time during their pickup window. If all time slots are filled for the window a patron would like, they can call 973-736-0198, ext. 4; library staff will pull their materials and call when they are ready.

Upon arriving at the library, patrons should call 973-736-0198, ext. 4, to notify staff that they are outside. If driving to the library, patrons must notify the staff member of their name, the parking spot number and color of their car; the staff member will bring the materials to the car and place them in the trunk. If walking to the library, patrons must use the front entrance on Mount Pleasant Avenue. Staff will bring materials to the door and place them on a designated table outside the door.

Return all materials to the book drops beneath the building. For the safety of the public and staff, all materials returned are set aside for 72 hours before being checked in and reshelved.

These guidelines may be subject to change without notice. Call 973-736-0196 or send an email to ref@westorangelibrary.org with any questions.