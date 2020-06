Emergency personnel say thanks for hand sanitizer

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Members of the West Orange Fire Department and Community Emergency Response Team volunteers met to say thank you to IFF for its generous donation of hand sanitizers to first responders and township volunteers during this pandemic.

Pictured, from left, are Dan Shelley, deputy fire chief; Anthony Loreto, firefighter; Massimo McCormick, CERT volunteer; Calogera McCormick, CERT coordinator and volunteer; Cathy Franco, CERT volunteer; Joe McCartney, CERT volunteer and chairperson of the West Orange Open Space Commission; Steve Wien, CERT volunteer; Ben Jakubovic, CERT officer and volunteer; Ken Stele, CERT director and volunteer; Susan McCartney, CERT volunteer and West Orange Township Councilwoman; Anthony Vecchio, fire chief; Nick Allegrino, Office of Emergency Management coordinator; Abdur Yasin, fire captain; and Stephen Coponi, deputy fire chief.