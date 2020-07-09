WOPD holds its first-ever virtual promotion ceremony

WEST ORANGE, NJ — As society continues to delay, reschedule and cancel events big and small due to the ongoing coronavirus health crisis, the West Orange Police Department made history by hosting its first-ever virtual promotion ceremony on July 2.

Former officers Robert O’Toole, Edwin Diaz, Paul Parada and Jeffrey Carosia were promoted to the rank of sergeant, and former sergeants Michael O’Donnell, William Mango, Patrick Carosia Jr. and John Rolli were promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Mayor Robert Parisi delivered the oaths for each promotion in front of Police Chief Jim Abbott, along with family and friends, via Zoom.

“On behalf of our entire West Orange family, I want to extend congratulations to each of our promoted officers, sergeants and their families. We thank you for your continued dedication to protect and serve our community, especially over the last few challenging months,” Parisi said.

As the West Orange community, like those across the country, continues to address ongoing racial equity concerns, the West Orange Police Department has launched newly dedicated social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to provide important information and alerts, provide transparency, and give the community another avenue to communicate with the department.

“As our residents increasingly rely on social media as a trusted source of information and communication, it was imperative that the department join the dialogue to stay connected to the community at all levels,” Abbott said. “This is just one important step in our commitment to ongoing listening and action for our community.”