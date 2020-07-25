West Orange to remember Wendell Phillips at Stagg Field

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m., the Phillips family, Mountain Top League and West Orange Department of Recreation will hold the Wendell R. Phillips Remembrance Day and plaque rededication ceremony at Stagg Field, 385 Saint Cloud Ave. in West Orange.

On May 26, 1989, Phillips died suddenly at age 42 of a heart attack while coaching the baseball team on which one of his sons played at Stagg Field in West Orange. He served the township with dignity and pride for many years and was hailed by many as an influential figure in youth sports at that time.

A year later, Mayor Sam Spina dedicated a plaque in his honor and had it placed along the first-baseline fence at Stagg Field. Unfortunately, time caused the plaque to deteriorate and it was removed for refurbishing; subsequently, Brad Palent of the Mountaintop League purchased a new plaque to be mounted.

All are welcome to attend the event to remember Phillips.