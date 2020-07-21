WO Library reopens with modified hours, guidelines

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Public Library is now open to West Orange card holders and residents only. The first hour of each day is reserved for seniors and the medically vulnerable. Masks are required.

The library has temporarily altered its hours and will be open: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for walk-in service and from 1 to 5 p.m. for curbside service only. The library will be closed Sundays through the weekend after Labor Day. Curbside pickup is available throughout the day while the library is open.

Books are to be returned to the book-drops only; staff will not accept returns. Entry will be via the parking lot on Gaston Street and exit will be onto Mount Pleasant Avenue. Curbside and other options for library service that do not require entering the building will continue; call 973-736-0198 or email ref@westorangelibrary.org or youth@westorangelibrary.org for assistance.

Patrons should not enter the library if they have the following symptoms: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea; instead, patrons should seek medical help.

No children younger than 12 will be admitted without a parent or caretaker. All entering the library must check in with their library card or ID showing they live in West Orange. Patrons’ temperatures will be taken prior to entry. There will be a maximum capacity of 50 people; limit your time in the library so that others may enter.

Patrons must wear cloth face masks over both their nose and mouth at all times while inside the building. Those inside the building are asked to wash/disinfect their hands frequently; also, do not fill personal hand sanitizer containers from library containers. Those within the library must maintain a distance of 6 feet between themselves and others.

Only two people — except parents or caretakers with small children — will be allowed in the restroom at one time. There will be no computer guest passes. Each computer terminal will be sprayed down between patrons with an 8-minute window for drying. Door knobs and high-touch surfaces will be sprayed frequently throughout the day. Circulation will spray tables between each patron and entrance and exit doors hourly.

Tables are for individual use with the exception of “immediate family members, caretakers, household members or romantic partners.” For more chairs, ask library staff.

These rules are subject to change without notice. If patrons are unable to wear a mask due to health reasons, contact the library to discuss accommodations at 973-736-0196. Children under 2 years old are not required to wear a mask for safety reasons.