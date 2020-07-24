In-person shopping returns to WO Farmers Market

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In-person shopping at the West Orange Farmers Market has resumed. The farmers market is located at 80 Main St. in West Orange and runs on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vendors and customers are required to socially distance with a few additional safety precautions in place, such as mask-wearing, a limit of one person per vendor tent and no pets until further notice. These precautions will be enforced.

Online ordering is also available for contactless curbside pickup. Those choosing to order online will pull into a designated parking space, text the number on the sign, and a volunteer will gather the items and put them directly into the vehicle’s trunk. The website to shop and order online is www.Shop.WOFarmersMarket.com.

Anyone who is uncomfortable browsing in person or cannot make it for curbside pickup can take advantage of delivery courtesy of Runners-West Orange volunteers.

The hope for this hybrid market is that the community can support the hard-working farmers and vendors in the safest way possible to accommodate everyone’s preferred method of shopping.