Thomas Edison NHP increases access

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Thomas Edison National Historical Park has increased access at the park. The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning July 24, Thomas Edison NHP reopened the laboratory complex grounds, as well as a visitor contact station. The grounds and contact station will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A new cell phone tour of the courtyard discussing the life and accomplishments of Edison will also be available.

In addition, entry fees are waived and the following spaces will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday: both visitor parking lots located on Main Street; the Blacksmith Shop, Pattern Shop and Black Maria; and the courtyard cell phone tour.

Prohibited activities include large group gatherings and activities, and picnicking. Permanent restroom facilities will be closed; however, portable restroom units will be available for public use.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time: all public buildings, and the Glenmont grounds and mansion.

“We hope our visitors enjoy learning about the laboratory complex and Thomas Edison as they explore the courtyard with our new cell phone tour,” said Tom Ross, superintendent of Thomas Edison NHP. “As a reminder, please continue to follow recommended social-distancing practices at all times. Many of the park’s outdoor exhibits may bring visitors into areas hard to safely social distance. Wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged.”

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When visiting, the public should follow local area health orders, park vehicles in designated parking spaces and avoid crowding.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted online at www.nps.gov/edis. Updates about NPS operations will be posted at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.