Bank becomes official sponsor of Turtle Back Junction

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. announced a long-term partnership agreement with Investors Bank for the bank to become the official sponsor of the miniature train ride at Turtle Back Zoo. In addition, the county executive announced that improvements to make the Turtle Back Junction train station more handicapped-accessible have been completed.

“I am so pleased to join with Kevin Cummings and Investors Bank to announce another great partnership at Turtle Back Zoo. Investors first became part of our zoo family when they sponsored our Prehistoric Playground. Supporting the train will be an extension of their commitment to Turtle Back and a continuing example of their commitment to the community. I want to thank Kevin for his friendship and support,” DiVincenzo said. “The miniature train has been our most popular attraction and the improvements we made will make it more accessible so everyone can enjoy it.”

“Turtle Back Zoo is something we all can be proud of, and the train ride is a fantastic attraction for families,” Investors Bank Chairperson and CEO Kevin Cummings said. “Under Joe’s leadership, the zoo has become a special place and real jewel for New Jersey. First and foremost, Investors is a community bank and, now more than ever, we are committed to partnering with our communities to pull us through these difficult times.”

“The train ride is probably our most popular attraction and I want to thank Joe DiVincenzo for enhancing access so all families can enjoy it. I also want to thank Kevin Cummings and Investors Bank. This is just another example of how they are helping the zoo and giving back to the community,” Zoological Society of New Jersey Executive Director Adam Kerins said.

The entrance pathway to Turtle Back Junction sponsored by Investors Bank was transformed into an entry plaza to make the train station platform more accessible. The open area makes the area more handicapped-accessible and easier to navigate for adults pushing strollers. A trellis was constructed to provide shade.

The Essex County Department of Public Works designed the improvements to the train station and monitored the project to ensure delays were avoided. Tsivicos Enterprises from Neptune was awarded a publicly-bid contract for $811,000 to perform the construction work. Funding was provided through the capital budget and a grant from the Essex County Recreation and Open Space Trust Fund. Work started in February and was completed in three months.