West Orange man charged with human trafficking, among other charges

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp, acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Andrew Miller announced the arrest of Mcquacy Goodridge, 28, of West Orange, in an Aug. 16 press release.

Goodridge has been charged with four first-degree counts of human trafficking; second-degree sexual assault; third-degree promoting prostitution; third-degree criminal coercion; and third-degree making terroristic threats.

It is alleged that between March 2019 and Aug. 15, 2020, Goodridge forced the 31-year-old female victim to engage in acts of prostitution. The defendant is alleged to have transported the victim to different locations within Morris County to have her engage in acts of prostitution, and he collected the money received after the sexual acts were completed. According to the victim, during the course of the past year, the defendant emotionally and verbally abused her, and threatened physical harm. The victim also disclosed that on Aug. 15, at a Parsippany-Troy Hills Township hotel, the defendant threatened to harm her and her family if she did not get additional clients, and raped her. The defendant has been charged by warrant-complaint and is currently lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility in accordance with Criminal Justice Reform.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to call Detective Martyna Ruminska of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6303 or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent until he is proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.