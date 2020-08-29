West Orange student Nava Brickman donates to those in need

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Rising Edison Middle School student Nava Brickman wanted to make sure that the Sustainable Development Goal project in her gifted-and-talented class came to fruition and, as a result, several book bags, items of clothing and food were distributed this summer to the community in need.

“Nava did not want to see her efforts go to waste and, at the end of the school year and with the help of her mom and brother, collected the materials to be donated to a shelter in need,” teacher Rebecca Giacopelli said. “The third trimester project focused on poverty and homelessness. As a team leader, Nava organized a Book Bag for the Homeless drive in the seven elementary schools and also collected clothing.”

Superintendent of Schools Scott Cascone donated backpacks to the project and Nava, with the help of her brother, Buzzy, and mom, Selene, not only delivered them and the collected clothing to a local shelter, but food to the Central Office Food Pantry and the Holy Trinity-West Orange Food Pantry.

“I am so proud of Nava’s work, dedication and motivation to change the world around her,” Giacopelli said.