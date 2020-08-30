Ocean City man wins golf tournament at Rock Spring

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mike Winter, of Ocean City, proudly displays his trophy after winning the 16th New Jersey State Golf Association Men’s Public Links Championship on Aug. 20 at the Rock Spring Golf Club in West Orange. Winter shot a two-round, eight-under-par 134 (66-68), which was the two lowest rounds of the day. As a 2019 graduate of St. Peter’s University in Jersey City, Winter won three college tournaments, was all-conference for three seasons and often practiced with the golf team at Rock Spring.