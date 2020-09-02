West Orange’s Greene receives award for excellence

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Recognized as a mentor and leader in health care public relations, Ellen Greene, of West Orange, was honored by the PRSA Health Academy as the recipient of the 2020 Excellence in Public Relations Award. The award was presented to her during a virtual happy hour event on Aug. 20.

Greene started her health care communications career more than three decades ago at a standalone community hospital in New Jersey. Today, she serves as the vice president of strategic corporate communications for RWJBarnabas Health in New Jersey. Her dedication and expertise have elevated the reputation of the health system and positioned her as a strategic thinker, mentor and innovator in public relations.

“We had a very solid pool of candidates this year for the Excellence in Public Relations Award,” said Marina Renneke, 2020 chairperson of the PRSA Health Academy and member of the award review committee. “Ellen stood out as not only a strategic counselor to leaders within the health system, but a mentor to a number of employees both inside and outside her department. We are honored to recognize her as the 2020 recipient.”

Greene was nominated by her colleagues at RWJBarnabas Health for the award, which recognizes leaders in health care public relations and communications for their innovative leadership and contributions to public relations. Nominees are judged in three areas: leaders who advance and elevate the practice of health care public relations; facilitate the discovery of innovative strategies and tools; and represent enrichment, leadership and excellence in their practice of public relations.

“Like most of us in this field, I have spent my entire career happily promoting the accomplishments of others and reveling when the efforts result in recognition,” Greene said. “Being on this side is definitely an unusual experience. I am tremendously grateful to my colleagues for nominating me for this wonderful award.”

“Ellen continues to chart the course for a team of professionals who rely on her breadth of public relations knowledge and precise attention to every detail,” said Michael Knecht, senior vice president of strategic marketing and communications at RWJBarnabas Health. “She is held in the highest regard by an exceptionally accomplished leadership team and remains a communications beacon in an ever-evolving industry.”