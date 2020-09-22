RWJBarnabas Health named to Forbes’ 2020 list

WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health has been recognized by Forbes as an America’s Best-in-State Employer for 2020. This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. The annual awards list was announced recently and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of approximately 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state level.

The study assessed each company according to atmosphere and development, company image, working conditions, salaries and wages, and diversity.

“As New Jersey’s largest private employer — with more than 34,000 employees, 9,000 physicians and 1,000 residents and interns — it’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as an America’s Best-in-State Employer 2020,” said Barry H. Ostrowsky, president and chief executive officer of RWJBarnabas Health. “Even more meaningful is the positive response from our employees, which comes at an extremely challenging time in health care, as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic. I am incredibly proud and grateful for the work, commitment to high-quality care and compassion that each of our employees demonstrates to every person that enters one of our facilities. Every member of our team plays a critical role in advancing our mission of addressing both the clinical and social health to create and sustain healthy communities. This recognition belongs to them.”