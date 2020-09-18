West Orange High School football looks to state championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School football is looking to the state championship this season, and this could be the year they do it.

During last week’s practice, Rich Chrampanis of New Jersey Sports Zone was on hand to interview head coach Darnell Grant and West Orange’s own version of the Four Horsemen of Notre Dame: wide receiver Jayson Raines, running back Shaki Carson, quarterback Mason Murdock and defensive end Aquan Robinson.

Three of the four seniors are already committed to impressive football schools. Raines just signed with Stanford University, Carson is committed to Kent State and Robinson is heading to UMass. Murdock has had several offers and has yet to decide.

The four explained that they have been attending school together for 12 years and that they all grew up playing Mustang football with West Orange PAL.

“It’s much more than teammates and friends,” stated Raines. “It’s a family. We always will be.”

According to Murdock, “about 75 percent of the returning team are seniors,” for a total of about 15 athletes.

“The team keeps getting better and they’re having a great week,” said Grant. “All the coaches are proud of the work they’re doing.”

During the summer, the team has been practicing according to NJSIAA COVID-19 protocols. Grant noted that the team will be receiving lower face shields, in addition to the upper shields already on the helmets.

In response to NJSIAA’s decision to have a fall sports season after canceling the spring sports season, Robinson said, “It’s been a blessing to showcase our talent.” The team hopes to play at least six regular games. Preseason practice was scheduled to begin on Sept. 14, and scrimmages are scheduled to begin on or around Monday, Sept. 28. Attendance at games will be limited, based on state and NJSIAA COVID-19 protocols.

“Our players represent the best of West Orange High School,” noted Grant. “They excel, not only athletically but academically.”

“This year, it’s the states or bust,” concluded Raines.