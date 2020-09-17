Students, staff prepared for West Orange schools’ opening

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange students and staff are preparing for a unique start to the semester via Zoom and in-person orientations.

West Orange High School hosted its freshman orientations a few weeks ago, following safety protocols.

The orientations serve as a way to begin integrating students new to schools and create connections for them, so that, when schools move away from strictly virtual learning and into the hybrid model — two mornings in school, three virtual days — they would have some familiarity with the process.

“We wanted to give the kids a head start,” said Steve Zichella, who orchestrated the freshman orientation events.

Five hundred twenty-five students are registered to begin their careers at WOHS. Zichella and his team split the orientation attendees into groups headed up by Mountaineer Mentors, high-achievers who will work with the students in their groups, following up via video conferencing and emails.

“Students and mentors held icebreakers, discussed policies and protocols, reviewed school culture and were able to share their fears and concerns,” continued Zichella.

Students toured the campus, including the interior of the buildings, with their mentors. Orientations for elementary school and new transfer students are planned.

“The orientations are important,” Zichella concluded. “They help to start relationships, build a bridge, and help students attain success.”

Superintendent Dr. Scott Cascone and Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Eveny de Mendez welcomed teaching staff via Zoom conferencing last week.

“We enjoyed a tremendously successful and positive opening to our school year at yesterday’s convocation,” said Dr. Cascone on Sept. 4.

“We have put together a well-organized and thoughtful week of professional development in order to prepare all of you to begin the virtual school year with the highest level of quality and efficacy,” he explained.

De Mendez began, “We have missed all of our staff and students beyond measure and are ready to get back to our passion: teaching and learning and caring for our students.

“Our new school year will begin with much-needed time together as a school community, unpacking the road back, health and safety protocols, social and emotional learning, instructional expectations and the integration of technology, in order to provide effective and engaging instruction to all of our students in a virtual setting,” she added.

Topics of district webinars for staff the week of Sept. 6, included psychosocial emotional learning and professional learning for counselors, instructional staff and special services staff.