Khalfani runs for Congress as independent

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange resident Akil Khalfani is running for U.S. Congress to represent New Jersey’s 10th District. Khalfani is running as an independent candidate in this November’s general election, hoping to unseat Democratic incumbent Donald Payne Jr.

Earning doctorate and master’s degrees in sociology from the University of Pennsylvania, Khalfani has used his degrees within the community. A commissioner on the West Orange Human Relations Commission, previous adviser to the UNESCO Center for Global Education, and member of the Essex-Newark Coalition to End Homelessness, Khalfani has been recognized for his community service work by the United States Congress, the California State Senate, the New Jersey State Assembly, several municipalities in New Jersey, and numerous local and national organizations.

Khalfani’s platform for progressive change is centered on: economic equity and pandemic recovery, criminal justice and policing reform, health care for all, reparations, labor and employment rights, and climate change and environmental equity.

“We must have courageous conversations that push us outside of our comfort zones,” Khalfani said. “Our economic equity and pandemic recovery plan calls for holistic steps to develop legislation that produces a recovery plan for all Americans.”

Khalfani’s platform is available at www.akilkhalfani.com.