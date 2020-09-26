Edison NHP increases access to Glenmont grounds

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Thomas Edison National Historical Park has increased access at the park. The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Thomas Edison NHP reopened access to the Glenmont Estate Grounds on Sept. 25. The grounds will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In order to visit the grounds of Glenmont, a special pass must first be picked up at the Laboratory Courtyard Visitor Contact Station at 211 Main St., West Orange. No visitors will be admitted to the grounds of Glenmont without the pass. While at Glenmont, there are wayside exhibit panels and a cell phone tour around the grounds to instruct about life at Glenmont.

In addition, entrance fees are waived. The following spaces will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday: visitor parking lots located on Main Street and at the Glenmont Estate; the Blacksmith Shop, Pattern Shop and Black Maria; Laboratory Courtyard cell phone tour; and Glenmont Estate grounds.

Prohibited activities include large group gatherings and activities, and picnicking. Permanent restroom facilities will be closed; however, portable restroom units with hand sanitizer will be available for public use.

With public health in mind, all public buildings and Glenmont Mansion remain closed at this time.

“We hope our visitors enjoy exploring both the Laboratory Complex and the grounds at Glenmont,” park Superintendent Tom Ross said. “As a reminder, please continue to follow recommended social-distancing practices at all times. Many of the park’s outdoor exhibits may bring visitors into areas hard to safely social distance. Wearing a face covering while at the park is strongly encouraged.”

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted online at www.nps.gov/edis. Updates about NPS operations will be posted at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.