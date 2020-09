This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Daughters of Israel residents and staff received special Rosh Hashanah gift bags, to wish everyone happiness and health, and to thank staff for their hard work and dedication, as the Jewish community marked the Jewish New Year. The project, headed by spiritual care Director Etan Hindin and activities Director Yuki Rice-Faison was sponsored by members of the local community.

Photos Courtesy of Renee Glick