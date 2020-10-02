West Orange installs marker to remember Thompson

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A new historical marker honoring Anthony Thompson was unveiled Sept. 27 at Tory Corner in downtown West Orange. Thompson was the last surviving enslaved person in Essex County. He lived in West Orange across from this location as a freeman from 1833 until his death in 1884. From left are Superintendent of Schools Scott Cascone, Board of Education President Ken Alper, Mayor Robert Parisi, Council President Michelle Casalino, Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown, BOE Vice President Terry Trigg-Scales, Councilwoman Susan McCartney and Councilman Jerry Guarino. This is the eighth historical marker installed in West Orange since 2014 by the Downtown West Orange Alliance, and more are planned. Approximately 30 people attended the ceremony remembering Thompson.​