Eagle Scout project beautifies grounds at West Orange Public Library

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Library patrons will now have a new place to sit and enjoy seasonal colors. The West Orange Public Library was the recipient of newly constructed benches in front of the main entrance on Mt. Pleasant Avenue. The Eagle Scout project undertaken by Vin Cilli, of West Orange, yielded two identical wooden benches with side planters. Pictured, Cilli sits on the bench with Jack Zimmerman. Standing from left are members of Troop 23 in Clifton who assisted with the project, Graham Valles, Patrick McGowan, Andrew Matthews, Wyatt Matthews and Zachary Miller; library Director Dave Cubie; and teen librarian Jane Sawyer. Superintendent of Public Works Joe Pelose guided Cilli with the project and Schneider Hardware, EL Congdon Lumber, Orange Garden and Rossi Paint all donated materials.

Photos Courtesy of Joseph Fagan