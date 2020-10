This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange football team opened its season against the team many consider to be the No. 1 squad in New Jersey: St. Peter’s Prep.

The Mountaineers fell behind early by three touchdowns and battled back with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, but St. Peter’s Prep pulled away in the second half for a 62-21 victory Oct. 2.

Photos Courtesy of Stephan Zichella