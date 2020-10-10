Coffee With a Cop better unites West Orange community

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Members of the West Orange Police Department’s Community Services Unit were on hand Oct. 7 to take advantage of seasonally mild temperatures as they participated in the national Coffee With a Cop Day. Officers engaged members of the public offering them free coffee as they entered Manhattan Bagel on Northfield Avenue. They used the opportunity to introduce themselves to the public and address any concerns regarding department policies and procedures.

Photos Courtesy of Joe Fagan