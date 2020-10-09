WOHS boys soccer takes 3-0 win over Columbia

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team took a 3-0 win over Columbia High School in a home game held on Lincoln Field on Oct. 5.

“The boys had an impressive win today,” WOHS head coach Doug Nevins said. “The defense was excellent. Connor Hinfey, Ari Rosu and Bryce Hannah were great in the back. Nikolai Matthews was fantastic in goal and earned his second shutout.”

Dario Carraha scored the first goal off an assist from Darren Lewis. Lewis scored the second goal from Jeremy Green, and Tyrese Folkes scored the third from Mason Bashkoff.

One of the Mountaineers’ goals has been to build a strong sense of teamwork, and the Oct. 5 game showed that has been working.

“Seniors Julien Carraha, Louis Mignone and Justin Reid were very strong in the midfield. Overall, it was a wonderful team performance,” Nevins said.

Gavin Kleppe had seven saves in goal for Columbia.

Photos Courtesy of Buzz1441