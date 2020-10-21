Protecting the smiles of those who have served

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Leff & Link Dentistry at Valley Arts Dental in West Orange will serve the veteran community on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The dentists will be providing everything from exams, fillings, cleanings and extractions — all free of charge to veterans. For more information or to book an appointment, call 973-731-8313.

Because of COVID-19, patients must register online. After scheduling the appointment, patients will receive a text message with the registration forms. Don’t forget to bring your military/veteran ID or a valid DD214, and a complete list of medications and medical history.

In the United States, there are almost 23 million veterans and fewer than 15 percent of them qualify for any kind of dental benefits. The goal on Nov. 11 is to do a small part by helping these veterans maintain their oral health.