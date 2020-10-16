Celebrating Sukkot at Daughters of Israel

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Daughters of Israel residents enjoyed an action-packed Sukkot holiday, with lunch in the sukkah catered by Rye Deli; a live concert with Liav Merlin of Livingston; and a pre-holiday guitar sing-along with spiritual care director Etan Hindin and Rabbi Richard Kirsch. Residents also received a set of the arba minim, or four species, which consist of the etrog, lulav, hadass and aravah — citron, date palm, myrtle and willow, respectively — which are tied together and waved during the Sukkot holiday.

Photos Courtesy of Renee Glick