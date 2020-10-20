Lighting up teal to support those with MBC

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Oct. 13, the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange joined the #LightUpMBC campaign, illuminating the building in green, teal and pink, to support National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. The illumination was initiated by West Orange resident Deborah Feinberg, who serves as a #LightUpMBC ambassador. Feinberg’s niece, Tami Bowling was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer five years ago, leading Feinberg to become an advocate for all who are diagnosed with this disease.

The #LightUpMBC campaign was launched by METAvivor Research & Support in partnership with Moore Fight Moore Strong.

“Metastatic breast cancer, also known as stage 4 breast cancer, is not curable and means the cancer has left the breast and spread to other parts of the body,” METAvivor President Jamil Rivers said. “There is a lack of knowledge on MBC in comparison to early-stage breast cancer, which leads to many widespread misperceptions.”

“An estimated 42,170 Americans will die from MBC in 2020, the equivalent of 115 women and men per day,” said Laura Inahara, executive director of Moore Fight Moore Strong. “The 115 landmarks that will illuminate this year represent the 115 lives lost every day to MBC in the United States alone. We hope that #LightUpMBC will not only spread awareness and raise funds, but also inspire people to truly want to make a difference for people living with MBC.”

To learn more, visit www.Metavivor.org/LightUpMBC.