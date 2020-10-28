Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon goes virtual

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange’s annual Thanksgiving Luncheon, hosted by the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, West Orange Rotary, West Orange Lions Club and Orange/West Orange UNICO, will be Wednesday, Nov. 25, from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The keynote speaker at this free event will be Gino Blefari, the CEO of HomeServices of America.

Registration is required at www.westorangechamber.com/events/details/2020-community-thanksgiving-luncheon-430. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

This event also serves as an opportunity to support the Holy Trinity– West Orange Food Pantry, which has been key in providing food for local families, especially this year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations to the food pantry may be made electronically at https://bit.ly/35FyBgm.