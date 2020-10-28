Remembering the historic significance of Rock Spring

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Rock Spring Golf Club of West Orange originally opened in 1926 and was designed by legendary golf course architect Seth Raynor. A recent article by Links: The Best of Golf Magazine lists big-name architects who designed courses still in operation. All are opened to the public who can appreciate the creativity and skill of golf’s greatest artists while enjoying a round of golf. 

The Rock Spring Golf Club of West Orange is listed in the article, “Personal Bests,” by James A. Frank. Rock Spring is noted as being the best-designed course by Raynor, whose distinguished design style included hard-edged lines and geometric greens and bunkers. The golf club is owned by the township of West Orange and open to the public. For more information, visit www.rockspringgolf.com.

  

