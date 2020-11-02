SHP Environmental Club is on the job in town

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, Oct. 18, members of Seton Hall Prep’s Environmental Club and other student volunteers, working with South Mountain Conservancy associate Dave Berry, organized a cleanup at Mayapple Hill off Northfield Avenue in West Orange. With COVID-19 pandemic protocols in place, the students roamed several trails in the park, picking up trash and debris dumped by visitors, dragged into the underbrush by animals or blown around by the wind. After several hours, the group had collected more than 20 50-gallon trash bags of refuse.

The morning’s labors were part of an ongoing effort by the club during the opening weeks of school in the Essex County Park system and in the South Mountain Reservation. Led by SHP Director of Service Learning Vinnie McMahon and freshman organizer Ryan Rauschenberger, the LRC Prep group included freshmen Connor Schmit, Jake Brenner, Joseph Chie, Kyle D’Souza, Lucas Simone, Max Williams, Michael Balsamo, Peter Behrens and Robert Wolff; sophomores Arthur Qiu and Eric Yu; junior Ethan Randall; and seniors Brian Fok, Dexter Kaufman, Jack Wilt, Marcus Morales, Ryan D’Errico and William Kennedy.

The South Mountain Conservancy serves as steward and advocate for the 2,110-acre South Mountain Reservation by working to protect, restore and enhance its ecology and natural beauty.

Photos Courtesy of Matthew Berman