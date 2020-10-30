WO Scout leader inducted into Camp Glen Gray Hall of Fame

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Jack Dean, a West Orange Scout leader, was to be inducted into the Camp Glen Gray Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 25. Founded in 1917 as a Scout camp, Camp Glen Gray is one of the oldest continuously operated camps in the United States. When the camp was sold in 2002, Dean was a founder and trustee of the Friends of Glen Gray, the nonprofit that took over operation of the camp. The Hall of Fame award is bestowed upon volunteers who have made major contributions to the preservation of the camp.

Dean “grew up” at Camp Glen Gray, starting as a young Boy Scout, then camp counselor, an active member of the Old Guard, and finally as a volunteer and trustee of the Friends of Glen Gray.

Born in Caldwell, Dean joined Scouting as a Cub Scout with Pack 3 Caldwell. His first experience of Glen Gray was as a Scout in Troop 3 Caldwell. The troop camped at the Glen as guests of Troop 45 Montclair. Dean said, “It rained pretty much every day, and I recall an ‘Aquanaut’ award bestowed on all campers!”

In 1978, Dean joined the camp staff as counselor, rotating through office, commissary, archery and commissioner’s areas. Dean returned to camp in the summers of 1980-1983 in various positions that included trading post clerk, commissary worker and archery director. Dean was inducted into the camp’s service organization, the Old Guard of Camp Glen Gray. He has great memories of each area and the Scouts and staff that he met over those summers.

Dean continued to be active in Scouting in the next two decades. He assisted in Cannonball District events and joined the Essex Council camping committee. In the capacity of Old Guard Historian, he prepared an update of “Thirty Years of Scout Camping,” a history of Glen Gray and other northern New Jersey camps, as a commemorative document for Glen Gray’s 75th anniversary in 1992. He also assisted with the 2000 Essex Council Family Camp at the Glen and other events. Dean and his wife, Audrey, brought their children, Julia and Evan, to numerous family camps.

Dean worked with many local Scouts to preserve Glen Gray as a youth camp. He was one of the founders of The Friends of Glen Gray. With the help of Trust for Public Lands, Glen Gray was sold to Bergen County for preservation as open space. The camp continues to operate as a year-round campground. Dean remained on the Friends board for about 10 years, developing early camp policies and procedures, and coordinating Hall of Fame/Homecoming fellowship events.

As children came along, Dean enrolled in Pack 110 West Orange with his son, Evan, and served in a number of roles, including Cubmaster. He encouraged pack families to attend Glen Gray family camp events.

Cub Scouting leads to Boy Scouts. Dean is a member of Troop 2 West Orange with his son and has served as assistant Scoutmaster. He has brought the troop to Glen Gray nearly every fall for great wilderness experiences.

Dean was awarded District Award of Merit for service to Orange Mountain District and served in numerous roles, including chairperson; he encouraged OMD Klondikes at the Glen, served as vice chairperson of the merged Lenape Trail District and is now a member at large. He has led district events, such as Klondike derbies and polar bear swims/aquatic skills programs. In 2012, Dean was awarded the Northern New Jersey Council Silver Beaver award for outstanding service in Scouting.

Dean has earned Wood Badge beads in NE II-160, led by Kenneth King, with fellow Old Guard members Bob Cunniff and Joe Fucito. He served on five Wood Badge staffs and two National Youth Leadership Training courses. He served as assistant Scoutmaster to NNJC Troop 510 at National Jamboree 2010, which he attended with his son.

With his daughter, Julia, Dean enrolled in Venturing Crew 106 West Orange and served as crew advisor. He brought the crew to Glen Gray for outdoor adventures.

Dean lives in West Orange with his wife, Audrey, an educator in the North Haledon school system, with whom he enjoys biking, canoeing and any beach. He works for NJ Transit as program director for research and community services. He was thrilled that his children grew up outdoors and in service. Evan earned his Eagle Scout rank in 2015, and both he and Julia are currently working on advanced degrees.

For more information on the Hall of Fame event and Glen Gray, go to www.glengray.org.