WOHS students recognized by National Merit Scholarship Program

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School has announced that one student has been named a semifinalist and four students have received letters of commendation in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Criteria for recognition is based on outstanding performance on the preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test in 2019.

Andrew Gart has qualified as a semifinalist in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Gart now has an opportunity to continue in the competition against approximately 16,000 other senior high school students for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships to be offered in the spring. Gart’s counselor is Mary Kehoe.

Four students received letters of commendation signifying their designation as a commended student in the National Merit Scholarship Program; they are Carlos Herbozo Osco, Matthew Defranceschi, Fraine Joroff and Jacob Klausner. Madelin Fernandez-Perez is the counselor for Herbozo Osco, who is the Class of 2021 salutatorian. Defranceschi’ counselor is Anna D’Elia, and Joroff’s and Klausner’s counselor is Rachel Rosen.

Principal Hayden Moore joined with students and their counselors via Zoom for virtual congratulations.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD