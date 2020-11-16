Daughters of Israel celebrates its veterans

By on Comments Off on Daughters of Israel celebrates its veterans

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Veterans Day was commemorated at Daughters of Israel, with homage being paid to 16 residents of the home who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Photos Courtesy of Renee Glick

  , ,

Daughters of Israel celebrates its veterans added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS