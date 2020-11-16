West Orange family needs help following tragedy

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A longtime West Orange family is struggling in the wake of a devastating tragedy.

Bryan Cowley was a loving father to six children and a caring husband to his wife, Tammy. He died suddenly last week. He has worked up to three jobs at a time to support his large family, but lost his primary job due to COVID-related cutbacks in April. As a result, Cowley lost his insurance and the unemployment checks he had been receiving will terminate.

The Cowley children have been taught at Redwood Elementary, Liberty Middle and West Orange High School. Three grandchildren are also living at home with the Cowley family.

Major Joseph Marchesini, commander of the West Orange High School JAFROTC, has begun a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bryan-cowley-memorial-fund to help cover immediate and significant expenses. A meal train for the family is being organized at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4aa8a72ea0f9c52-support.