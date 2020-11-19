Girl Scouts learn about democracy from mayor

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mayor Robert Parisi explains the function of municipal government to Girl Scout Troop No. 20745 from St. Cloud Elementary School on the patio at Rock Spring Golf Club. Troop leader Melissa Butler brought nine girls on Nov. 13 to engage in a discussion with the mayor as they work toward achieving a merit badge in democracy. Parisi compared the role of elected officials in West Orange to that of the state and federal government leaders. The entire troop engaged the mayor in a lively question-and-answer session that lasted for more than an hour as they obtained a better understanding of democracy in action.​​