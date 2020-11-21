Vanguard, Luna Stage win relief grants

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation has awarded CARES Act arts organization relief grants to 79 arts organizations, including six N.J. organizations. Receiving $10,000 each are Vanguard Theater Company in Montclair, Luna Stage in West Orange, Gallery Aferro in Newark and Sharron Miller’s Academy for Performing Arts in Montclair. Receiving $5,000 each are the Trenton Education Dance Institute and the Union City Music Project.

MAAF received 1,022 applications requesting $10.7 million in support at the program deadline. Applications went through a rigorous review process that involved a diverse group of panelists to ensure an equitable distribution of funds. Panelists from across the region were selected for expertise in nonprofit arts management across various artistic disciplines and sectors.

“We are pleased to pass along from the National Endowment for the Arts this important CARES Act funding to organizations in the Mid-Atlantic region in the hope that it offers some relief to an arts field struggling with the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic,” MAAF Executive Director Theresa Colvin said. “We know the need is great, and will continue to look for ways to further support and strengthen the arts community during this challenging time.”