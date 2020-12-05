Hometown hero Mark Kelly sworn in as Arizona senator

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Dec. 2, Mark Kelly was sworn in as senator for Arizona by Vice President Mike Pence; alongside Kelly was his wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords. Kelly, along with his twin brother, Scott, hail from West Orange and are well-known for their successful careers as astronauts. Pleasantdale Elementary School was renamed Kelly Elementary School in their honor in 2016.

Upon being sworn into the Senate, Mark Kelly tweeted, “It’s time to restore science, data and facts to Congress and be the independent senator Arizona deserves. Thank you for this honor, Arizona.”