Local donation demonstrates community commitment and caring

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange first responders and town public schools were the recipients of assorted personal protective equipment and school supplies thanks to a donation by Staples of West Orange. West Orange officials gathered in the Prospect Avenue store on Dec. 4 to accept the large donation of needed supplies.

Store manager Naji Jones was quick to respond when event coordinator Kathy Cogan presented the idea and arranged details with the mayor’s office. Jones and the store’s print and marketing supervisor, Glenn Ryan, who doubles as the donation manager, both explained, “This is our community and we are here to help and give back.” Staples has been in West Orange since 1993.

This sizable donation will help West Orange residents and students alleviate concerns about shortages as supplies dwindle.