West Orange lights its Christmas tree

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual West Orange tree-lighting ceremony took place Dec. 5 under COVID-19 restrictions. There were no gathered crowds, as West Orange police guided hundreds of residents past Town Hall from the comfort and safety of their cars. Santa Claus was on hand to help spread holiday cheer and is pictured shrugging his shoulders in a sign of the times. The two-hour event was broadcast via Facebook live and can be viewed from the town’s Facebook page or website at westorange.org.