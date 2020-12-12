Modern Healthcare honors Ostrowsky

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Barry Ostrowsky, president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health, the largest academic health care system in New Jersey, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2020’s “100 Most Influential People.”

This recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential individuals in the industry, in terms of leadership and impact. Ostrowsky was also included on the list in 2019.

“This year will be remembered for more than the COVID-19 pandemic and election. It is a year that reminded us of the importance of the front-line health care worker and the power of collaboration. Every member of this class found ways to help their organization or the government or each other maneuver through unprecedented hardships. The result was often groundbreaking,” Modern Healthcare editor Aurora Aguilar said. “Modern Healthcare and our readers selected the 100 most innovative and resilient candidates … who influenced the course that health care took during a global pandemic, continued to press forward amidst uncertainty, and used current events like the election, racial injustice and public health as an inspiration to do better. Congratulations to our honorees.”

As the leader of a health care system with a service area covering nine counties and five million people, Ostrowsky has had an enduring impact on the health and wellness of the greater New Jersey community. While this year the health care system faced unprecedented challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ostrowsky’s unwavering leadership and steady management was a familiar guidepost in the health system, where he has been a visible and influential executive for nearly three decades.

Ostrowsky leads an all-encompassing strategic effort called “Ending Racism, Together,” which is designed to address systemic racism and promote an anti-racist culture throughout the system and all the communities it serves.

“This year more than ever I am proud to represent the work of my colleagues who bring the best of themselves each day to serve our communities across our system,” Ostrowsky said. “This honor is theirs as well as mine. I again thank Modern Healthcare for this wonderful recognition.”